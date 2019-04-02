Dielle Ochotorena

Perspectives Editor

Gellert Grindelwald (left) played by Johnny Depp and Albus Dumbledore (right) played by Jude Law. Credit: New York Daily News

Ten years ago Harry Potter fans, myself included, were clamoring for more post- Deathly Hallows information about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and now these days we’re just wishing for all of it to stop. There’s nothing like seeing fans wanting their favorite author to stop giving more details about our favorite childhood characters than Harry Potter fans to J. K. Rowling. We wanted good backward world building, not haphazard details that are canon on Twitter or interviews but not in the books or movies. Recently J.K. Rowling gave new details about the beloved Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore’s relationship with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after revealing to fans back in 2007 that Dumbledore was gay.

In an interview accompanying the Blu-Ray edition of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, Rowling shares there was “a sexual dimension” to Dumbledore and Grindelwald’s relationship. Rowling secured her fans the relationship held between the two was intense.

“ It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” said Rowling. They had it when they were young but, we fans think, it dissipated once there was a rift in their ideologies for the future of the wizarding world.

There was backlash from fans who were disappointed that while it was revealed that she thought Dumbledore was gay, the character’s sexuality would not be explicitly explored in the Fantastic Beasts franchise that predates the Harry Potter books and movies. It makes little sense, in the fan’s point of view, to share that a titular character featured in the Harry Potter prequel movies not be canonically gay in the movies and books but is canon everywhere else. By saying a character is LGBT+ outside of the book/movie canon because it wasn’t clear in the original work, is not writing an LGBT+ character. That’s queerbaiting.

By excluding such an important detail from Dumbledore’s characterization, feels like a cop-out. It isn’t difficult to explicitly say Dumbledore was gay, the borderline romantic subtexts in the second installment “Crimes of Grindelwald” had plenty of moments where a line could have been slipped in that clued in moviegoers to their supposed romantic relationship. It would have benefitted them to include such a line because it would explain why the rift happened and why Dumbledore can’t actively seek and stop Grindelwald before their tumultuous battle.

“We were closer than brothers” and “I cannot move against Grindelwald”, are lines in the second movie. Why couldn’t they add that it was because he loved Grindelwald? But they made it out because of a blood pact they can’t go against one another.

The whole “I love him but he turned into an evil wizard” trope would have us fans understand why J.K.’s late sharing that Dumbledore was gay is still canonically important but not enough not relevant enough to make it in the original Harry Potter series. Who wants to say their lover became a psychopath hellbent on killing Muggles and I love him too much to join him but too attached to fight him? In hindsight, our beloved Harry Potter is one of the most oblivious characters ever and we can accept that this detail would have been something he didn’t notice.

For whatever reason J. K. Rowling didn’t feature more diversity in the Harry Potter series, it could have been possible in the movies but alas that is not the case either. Many fans were glad to see LGBT+ representation and diversity within a well-loved franchise, but slowly Rowling is losing us fans with these constant updates post-canon of the series. Hopefully she has something up her sleeve with these new post-canon details but for now, J.K. please stop with the unnecessary details we beg of you!