Sara Nasif

Staff Writer

Law and Order SVU tells about the Special Victims Unit in New York City. Members of this unit handle despicable crimes involving sexual assault, domestic violence, or crimes involving children and minors. While the show addresses different stories and types of victims, its main focus is to shed light on stories of victims of sexual assault. This is why it is an extremely important show for the public to watch.

The show educates people on sexual assault, as it comforts victims and assures them that being raped is not their fault no matter what they did or what they are like. It sends a strong message to rape victims that it is their life and their right to refuse to consent to anything they don’t want to engage in.

For years sex crimes have been considered a taboo in several cultures, as sex is considered a private matter that should not be discussed in public. Because of this stigma, discussing these topics in schools or public was often avoided as some think they are situations that should be dealt with personally.

Or worse, some assume it’s the victim’s fault they were sexually assaulted. Victim blaming is a common issue with rape; it is a tendency to always blame the victim for the crime instead of blaming the perpetrator. Rape is the only crime where the victim is asked if they wanted it. Different ways victims are blamed including being intoxicated and dressing provocatively. Although the law states anyone intoxicated is incapable of consent and asking about their wardrobe indicates they were “asking for it” or “they wanted it”.

There is a struggle with the simple concept of consent and understanding when is someone capable of or incapable of consent. It is as simple as making someone a cup of tea. When someone says yes they want a cup of tea it means they want tea. When someone says they do not want tea it means you do not need to make them a cup of tea. They can change their mind anytime and decide they do not want a cup of tea even after asking for it.

Law and Order SVU emphasizes the importance of consent and assures victims if they did not want to engage in sexual activities it is their right to refuse. It focuses on when someone does not consent there is no other justification other than an assault has occurred.

There are over hundreds of shows airing at the moment, with different purposes and projecting different stories. However, while some shows are simply just satisfying to watch because they bring viewers joy, other shows unravel sensitive topics necessary for society to be aware of certain issues. Law and Order SVU is considered to educate people on sexual assault. While the show is fictional as the opener of the show states, these stories highlight similar events that did occur in real life and could occur.

The show has encouraged rape victims to come forward and get the closure they deserve in to move on. It educates on what rape really means and helps some come to a conclusion that if the same events they are watching happened to them, chances are they were a victim of sexual assault and need to seek help.