Syeda Saberi

News Writer

Rape and fondling cases, as reported to BenU police, have slightly increased over the past few years. Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education to President Donald Trump, has taken on a mission to change how universities will respond to assault allegations on campus.

There were two cases of rape reported to BenU police in 2016, which jumped to five in 2017. Cases of forcible fondling went from zero in 2016 to one in 2017, according to the 2018 Lisle Campus Annual Security Reports. However, DeVos’ future plans for Title IX have left many students wondering how policies surrounding assault allegations would affect BenU.

“Regardless of what happens with Title IX, my role is to provide resources to students whether it [sexual assault] happens on or off campus,” stated Bernadette Muloski, PEACE Team Grant Coordinator. “The funding we receive will still be the same.”

Part of what DeVos argues is that while the victims have a right to speak out against the crime committed towards them, the accused should be given a fair opportunity to defend themselves as well, as reported by the Chicago Tribune on February 26th.

Another part of DeVos’ plan includes implementing mandatory hearings during which the victim and the accused, cross- examine each other and the evidence in question. Universities will have to acquire more “convincing evidence” that can clearly prove that the crime occurred. The case will be handled similarly to cases in courts of law; school officials will also have limited power over assaults that occur off campus, continues the Tribune.

While BenU provides on campus housing, it is also a commuter school with many students living off campus. Should DeVos’ policy be implemented, it seems apparent that it would become difficult for students off campus to file any incidents that occurred, according to a NBC News article from January 31st.

“The policies and procedures might change but our care and prevention will stay the same. We will still continue to do the best service for our students,” stated BenU’s Deputy Title IX Coordinator Marco Masini.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. With the recent events taking place, this is the perfect time for students to get involved and educate themselves on changing policies.