Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Last week the 2019 Lollapalooza line-up was released, with Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers, and J Balvin listed as the headliners. The four-day Chicago music festival will be held August 1-4 in Grant Park.

Among the extensive list of 181 different artists that will be performing, one stands out a little more than the others. Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA star and TV sports analysis, is also a not so well-known music artist. He hasn’t released anything since 2001, until just last month when he collaborated with NIGHTMRE and Lil Jon on the song “Bang.”

Despite his long absence from the music community, O’Neal will perform at Lollapalooza.

Another unexpected group that will be performing is Tenacious D, a comedic rock duo formed by Jack Black and Kyle Gass. They have only released four albums, with the most recent, Post-Apocalypto, having been released in 2018.

For the full line up, visit the official Lollapalooza website.