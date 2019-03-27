Zaakirah Mujid (News editor)

Jennifer Flores (Editor-in-Chief)

A former monk at St. Procopius Abbey and instructor at St Procopius College, Benedictine University’s predecessor, was one of nearly 400 Catholic religious officials named in a report last week on sexual abuse within the church.

Fr. Terence Fitzmaurice is suspected of abusing over a dozen boys in the 1970s while working for a Catholic church in Chicago, according to a report issued by the law firm Jeff Anderson and Associates. Fitzmaurice stayed at the St. Procopius Abbey in Lisle from the mid-1980s until the early 2000s; he taught at St. Procopius College in the mid-1960s.

The law firm, which specializes in cases of abuse, created The Anderson Report: Child Sexual Abuse in the Archdiocese and Dioceses in Illinois to bring awareness to the issue of sexual abuse inside the church. The document reveals the names of 395 clerks, priests, brothers and other Catholic officials who were publicly accused of sexual abuse, one of whom is Fr. Fitzmaurice. He died in 2009 and is buried in the St. Procopius Cemetery located near BenU’s Founders’ Woods Apartments.

“They [the church] make the choice to conceal, we’re making the choice to reveal,” said Anderson.

The Archdiocese of Chicago released a statement on the report: “[Last week] Anderson & Associates released the names of clerics and laypeople they say have been accused of the sexual abuse of minors and have served in one or more of the six Illinois dioceses. The Archdiocese of Chicago reports all allegations we receive to the civil authorities.”

Scandals inside the church have been coming to light for years – lawsuits against Fr. Fitzmaurice started appearing in the mid-2000’s – but recently Catholic organizations are urging a new path forward. One such group is the Diocese of Joliet, which oversees the Catholic Church in seven Illinois counties, including DuPage.

“The Diocese of Joliet continues to express its genuine regret and profound sympathy to any victims and survivors of sexual abuse by clergy in the Diocese of Joliet and elsewhere. We are committed to promoting the healing and reconciliation of survivors, and the protection of our children today,” according to a statement from the diocese.

St. Procopius Abbey had no comment when asked about Fr. Fitzmaurice or his past accusations.

Allegations against Fr. Fitzmaurice

Fr. Fitzmaurice taught at St. Procopius College from 1965 to 1968. From 1969 to 1986, he worked at St. Procopius Church in Chicago, where he allegedly sexually abused about 15 boys, according to the Anderson Report. The report also states Fr. Fitzmaurice lived at the St. Procopius Abbey for a portion of that time.

“He recruited low- income Latino and African American youth to earn money by painting rooms or assisting the elderly,” according to a 2006 Chicago Tribune article.

A 2007 lawsuit alleged that while he was a priest at St. Procopius Catholic Church during the 1970s, Fr. Fitzmaurice sexually molested Perry Collins, according to the website Bishop Accountability.

A settlement was reached with the Archdiocese of Chicago, which paid Collins $800,000 dollars. The settlement includes a “no admission of wrongdoing” clause, according to the Tribune.

“Collins had alleged that the archdiocese, order, abbey, and city all failed to protect him and others by knowingly allowing Fr. Fitzmaurice to work as a priest after becoming aware of his illegal sexual activities and covered up that fact for decades,” according to Bishop Accountability.

Response from the Church

Stories like Fr. Fitzmaurice’s show a picture of the past that many inside the Catholic Church want to remedy. Healing and transparency have become the message in the wake of the allegations.

“The sex abuse scandal is truly a terrible disgrace for the whole of humanity and affects so many children, young people and vulnerable adults in all countries and in all societies. For the Church to it has been a very painful experience,” stated Pope Francis in 2017 to the members of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors,

“We feel ashamed of the abuses committed by holy ministers, who should be the most trustworthy. But we have also experienced a call, which we are certain comes directly from our Lord Jesus Christ: to embrace the mission of the Gospel for the protection of all minors and vulnerable adults,” continued the Pope.

“Therefore, today I reiterate once again that the Church, at all levels, will respond with the application of the firmest measures to all those who have betrayed their call and have abused the Children of God. The disciplinary measures that the particular Churches have adopted must be applied to all those who work in the institutions of the Church,” said the Pope.

Transparency is also important to the victims.

“We believe making the names of the diseased offenders who have been publicly accused, public, is important to help survivors get help,” said Anderson.

The Anderson Report

Many names in the Anderson report were public knowledge, including Fr. Fitzmaurice, but Anderson feels the report shined a bigger light on the magnitude of the crimes committed.

“The list that [The Church] has disseminated publicly is under-reported and that [this information] is much graver than what they have told the public,” said Anderson.

“The Archdiocese of Chicago does not ‘police itself’,” stated the Archdiocese of Chicago. “It reports all allegations to the civil authorities, regardless of the date of the alleged abuse, whether the priest is a diocesan priest or religious order priest, and whether the priest is alive or dead.”

Anderson tried to pose a solution to the standard that should be used when investigating sexual misconduct.

“Have outside professionals investigate, instead they choose to investigate it themselves,” stated Anderson in a press conference following the report.