Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

When most high schoolers apply for college their ACT/ SAT score and overall GPA extracurriculars are some factors by which the college admissions team decides if the student gets accepted into their University. For the student, distance, tuition cost, participation in athletics, and overall education are all factors in deciding which college to go to.

However, all these considerations are thrown out the window if a student from a rich family can pay to get accepted and bypass the entire application process. Most of us believe that we can enter any college we set our minds to based on our merits and hard work but with the exposure to possibly the largest college admission scandal in the U.S., of wealthy parents paying for their children to be admitted to top schools, this whole belief falls apart.

William “Rick” Singer, a 58-year-old, is the culprit behind this massive college admissions scandal. Many rich parents contacted Singer to unlawfully improve their children’s SAT and ACT score or to buy their children’s admission into elite schools through an elaborate charity fraud. Singer’s clients paid him from a range between $15,000 – $75,000 for improving their kids’ test scores for college admissions.

After receiving the payments from the parents, Singer orchestrated a third-party, test proctors, to take the test in their students’ place or replace their responses with his own. Mark Riddell was one of these proctors. He was a 2004 college graduate from the University of Harvard he accepted payments of about $10,000 per test. He will plead guilty for his fraud and he faces up to 20 years in prison. After proctors performed their “dirty work” by changing the test answers or taking their exam, they would be paid from $10,000 – $75,000 for their services.

For the second phase of the operation, Singer would sometimes deceive Universities by claiming that these students of these wealthy families possess an “athletic” ability for a particular sport. Recruitment teams and coaches of these various universities became complicit in the scandal either through deception based on Singers’ claims of these recruits “skill level” in a particular sport or equally guilt through monetary bribes they received to accept these kids as athletic recruits.

Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on “Full House” and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters – Olivia Jade and Bella Loughlin admitted to the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits of the schools’ crew team. Olivia Jade, in particular, faced major backlash because of some comments she made towards school and attending college. She told her parents multiple times she did not want to attend college, and she wanted to focus on her work. Since the breaking of this scandal, she has since lost several of her sponsorships such as Sephora, TRESemme, and Estee Lauder.

What these wealthy families did by committing fraud and bribing college admissions is wrong. These parents will handle the legal consequences while their children will undergo even worse repercussions such as social rejections and online harassment by internet users. Besides the repercussions experienced by the children of wealthy parents, high schoolers and college students alike are negatively impacted by this scandal.

Most reacted with a cold acceptance that money ends up being a vital factor and in some cases the only factor in being accepted to college and not individual merits and hard work. Students under Affirmative Action are also angry over this scandal. AA students have been the focal point of college admissions because people believe that affirmative action is for meeting diversity quotas in universities and that those kids admitted are taking admission spots away from those who deserve them.

But in reality, it helps screen for very qualified candidates that deserve to go their selected college but otherwise initially couldn’t because of their race. Now with the revelation of this scandal, it shows to students that money, and not merit, is enough to get you accepted.

As a student myself, I am a firm believer in hard work and commitment will help a person succeed. I come from a middle-class family and I rely on scholarships or grants, it hurts to see that the college admissions can turn a blind eye, especially for monetary purposes. It is frustrating because most of us put in so much work to go to a university, assuming that everyone gets in because of individual hard work and then to see wealthy parents simply paved the path their children to go to the University of their own choosing is disturbing and disrespectful. The college admission scandals demean all the efforts of students trying to their situation and their merits.