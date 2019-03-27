David Carey

Sports Writer

One of the best times of the year is upon us: March Madness. Filled with Cinderella teams and nonstop action where the best of the best in college basketball go head to head in a single elimination tournament. We have experienced the first two rounds of the tournament this past Thursday-Sunday and it did not disappoint. Here is a brief overview of what we have witnessed and what is yet to come.

The favorites:

Duke Blue Devils: Duke comes in as the favorite this year as the #1 overall seeded team in the tournament. Duke was able to handle North Dakota St in the first round, but miraculously beat UCF on Sunday, when UCF missed two last-second layups. Duke, led by stars Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, will play Virginia Tech in the Sweet Sixteen March 29 th .

. Gonzaga: The Zags come into the tournament after losing their conference championship to Saint Mary’s, but have looked great in the March Madness tournament thus far beating Fairleigh Dickinson and Baylor. They have a tough task against a physical Florida State team this Thursday.

North Carolina: This could possibly be the best team in all of college basketball since January. Lead by Luke Maye and Coby White, the Tar Heels are looking to cap off a great season with a tournament championship. They have the guards and depth to pull off a deep run and have blown past Iona and Washington thus far in the tournament.

The Dark Horses:

Michigan State: You cannot ever count out a Tom Izzo team in March. This team is lead by a strong cast in Nick Ward and Cassius Winston. If they can get past Duke in the Elite Eight, watch out.

Florida State: FSU has looked great this past month. They were able to beat Virginia in the ACC tournament and have the physicality and height to pull off an upset or two as a #4 seed.

Houston: This team is very balanced on both sides of the ball. They do not get the respect they probably deserve, being in the AAC, but they were able to beat a tough Ohio State team by 15 in the second round of the tournament.

Major Storylines:

The only double-digit seed left in the tournament is the Oregon Ducks as a #12 seed. The Ducks were able to pull off an upset against the #5 seeded Wisconsin Badgers in the first round and then beat UC Irvine in the next round. The Ducks are flying high coming off a PAC 12 championship season and will face the #1 seeded Virginia Cavaliers on Thursday.

There were a whopping 12 first-round upsets this year. Despite the large amount of first round upsets, other than Oregon, the highest seeded team left after the first two rounds is Auburn as a #5 seed.

All #1 and #2 seeded teams remain in the tournament. College basketball enthusiasts refer to this year being very “chalky”; the higher seeded teams are generally advancing further into the tournament.

There is still a lot of basketball left to be played. With Oregon really the only true “Cinderella” team possibility left, there are not many underdogs left. It seems that the final weeks will be a dog fight between the best of the best. My prediction? A classic Duke Vs. North Carolina championship game where Duke wins a close one 68-63; Zion goes out as one of the most dominant college basketball players of all time and his teammate, RJ Barrett gets the respect he deserves going #2 in the NBA draft right behind Zion.