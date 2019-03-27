Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

With the weather finally warming up, it’s time to start breaking out the clothes to match. This season there are some trends making a comeback, with some new trends as well.

Over the past year, bike shorts paired with blazers have been on the rise. The pairing was not well received at first but has had an increase in popularity this year.

The colors to wear this Spring are pastels, lavender being named by The Trend Spotter and Marie Claire stated that yellows are also in.

Power shoulders and puffy sleeves are making a comeback this Spring and they’re making a statement, along with the block neckline, according to Elle.

An easy trend to follow is patchwork, having patched or quilted looking clothing is also in this season.

Last, but most definitely not least, small handbags are taking over the scene. Instead of the large bags that can hold practically everything, women are downsizing to “shrunken bags.”