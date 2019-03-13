Sophia Mattimiro

Forbes recently released an article on this year’s billionaires and it has started a debate on what the definition of “self-made” really is. Kyle Jenner, owner of Kylie Cosmetics and also known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was named the youngest self-made billionaire at age 21. Not everyone seems to agree with this.

The argument is that, can Jenner truly be ‘self-made’ when she comes from such a privileged background. Jenner claims she hasn’t inherited any of her money and her parents cut her off when she turned 15.

Jenner does, however, admit that she had a platform. The followers she gained from being on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians provided a boost which Jenner used to her advantage.

With this distinction, Jenner fits into Forbes’s definition of ‘self-made’. Even so, others argue that it isn’t fair since she didn’t truly start from the bottom.

The criticism comes from how broad the term is, and how it takes away from those who have a more “rag to riches” story. While no one is denying that she has worked hard to be where she is now, the controversy lies in Forbes’s usage of the term ‘self-made’.

