Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

Lisle—The Benedictine Men’s Lacrosse Team hosts Concordia University of Wisconsin, Wednesday night, at 7 p.m. Both teams are currently 1-0 in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference.

The Eagles have won two in a row, scoring 29 goals along the way. Mike Cislak has the hot hand for the Eagles. Cislak has scored 8 goals in the last two games and named the MLC Offensive Player of the Week.

The senior is accompanied by sophomores Nic Perkins and Joe Spahn. The three have been the core to the Eagles’ offense and have combined for 35 goals after five games.

“We plan on keeping our offense a threat and starting off our three-game win streak with CUW,” Cislak said.

The early season matchup will swing huge momentum to one side as both teams approach the bulk of their MLC seasons. The Falcons offense has been led by sophomore, Keijo Day, and seniors Aidan Connolly and Stephen Gregory.

The Eagles’ defense has improved in recent weeks and Wednesday night’s match against Concordia Wisconsin will be a huge test.

“Our coaches have made some changes which have helped out a lot…” says sophomore and leading scorer, Nic Perkins, “I think tonight we just need to come out strong and stick to our game plan.”

Adjustments haven’t been an issue for the Eagles. The team has responded well on both sides of the field after former head coach, Guy Bourdon, left during the first week of practice.

“It kinda lit a fire up in most of us,” said sophomore, Joe Spahn, “We have a great group of guys that are all super talented. A lot of guys were upset but our new coach is awesome, and we are fully committed to him and his coaching style.”

The team is now led by interim head coach, Chris Button.