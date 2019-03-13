Dielle Ochotorena

Perspectives Editor

It’s been one hell of a week for accused sexual abuser and R&B singer, R. Kelly. In three days, he became one of the most hated men in America, get arrested for not paying child support, and then gets released because someone is idiotic enough to still believe his lies of innocence. R. Kelly’s explosive interview with Gayle King was the highlight of everyone’s social media for the past week where he strongly denies the sexual abuse allegations set upon him.

The singer was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse– a class 2 felony- involving 4 women whom he had sexual relations with and 3 while they were underage. He was arrested a week ago on bail, only to be arrested once again on March 6th, after failing to pay child support fees. On the same day, Kelly had given an interview with CBS News’ Gayle King, on which he shouted his innocence.

“I didn’t do this stuff, this is not me, I’m fighting for my f***ing life,” Kelly said.

He has faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse and sexual misconduct with underage girls for several years. In 2008 he was acquitted of child pornography charges after a video was released of someone looking like the singer having sex with a 14-year-old girl and then peeing in her mouth. Although he was acquitted, many people believe that it was him in the tape.

The Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which chronicled the decades of R. Kelly targeting underage girls at his performances under the guise of mentorship in return for sex, spurred the recent charges. Kelly faces up to 70 years in prison from Cook County charges alone and has two other open investigations, including a Department of Homeland Security investigation on whether he violated sex trafficking laws.

In the interview, he believes that people are “conspiring against him” and that he has “such a big heart” because people are using him for their own gains. Gayle King retaliated by saying he’s trying to play the victim in this situation. She provokes him by asking about the women he’s with, Joycelyn Savage, 23, and Azriel Clary, 21, whose parents say their daughters are being brainwashed by Kelly. Kelly retorts saying their parents sold them to him, in exchange for money and their daughters becoming famous.

The parents’ claims don’t come from nowhere, reporter DeRogatis says it’s the pattern of how R. Kelly finds his “girlfriends” and it’s happened before with several women who were taken under Kelly’s’ wing in hopes to be musicians.

In the second portion of Gayle King’s exclusive interview, she speaks to Savage and Clary who defended him against the sexual abuse allegations. The women claim they are deeply in love with Kelly and are a family together and blame their parents for this scandal on Kelly. It’s important to note that Kelly was told not to be in the room during the interview yet he stationed himself around the corner where the women couldn’t see him. Kelly would cough at intervals to make them aware of his presence, according to King.

They also support Kelly’s claim that their parents’ concern is not out of their safety but to extort money from Kelly for giving him their daughters. Michael Avenatti, who represents Clary’s parents, responded to these claims in a tweet, stating they never asked for money and that Kelly was lying because it’s not possible for all the parents and victims who are accusing him are liars.

These claims set forth by Kelly, Clary, and Savage is ironic considering that Kelly wasn’t able to pay the 10% of his 1 million dollar bail, from when he was initially charged in Chicago the past week. He also landed himself back in jail this past Wednesday (March 6) after failing to pay more than $160,000 in child support fees. He was released on Saturday (March 9), after an anonymous person paid the $161,000 of unpaid child support. It’s clear it isn’t about the money or fame which Kelly now has a fleeting amount of. Rather for a chance for the victims to get their day in court and have Kelly answer for his crimes of decades of sexual abuse and assault.

Kelly’s next hearing on the sexual abuse charges is on March 22nd. Whatever happens to Kelly, only time can tell, but in most netizens eyes, he’s as guilty as can be. Hopefully, no one is idiotic enough to pay for his next stint in jail but that remains to be seen. I’ll leave you with this, if a person is innocent they would not have lost their temper, they would not have screamed and ranted to Gayle King about being respectful to women. They are sure as heck wouldn’t be checking the cameras to see if they’re rolling before another outburst. By needing to defend himself on how upstanding a guy he is raised a red flag into how much he’s not.