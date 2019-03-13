Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Kyle VanStedum is a senior at Benedictine University studying Criminal Justice. He is also a member of the men’s volleyball team.

VanStedum has been playing volleyball since he was in the 7th grade, and was heavily influenced by his family’s participation in the sport. VanStedum is enthusiastic when it comes to volleyball and praised BenU’s sports facilities. Such praise was one of the reasons he chose to come to BenU. VanStedum has six different tattoos.

“Ever since I was young, I’ve wanted to be covered,” he said.

Pictured is VanStedum’s tattoo of a lighthouse and a snake with ‘Don’t tread on me’ written beneath it.VanStedum explained that his tattoos represent his strength as a person and his faith. “God has my back,” said VanStedum.

VanStedum continued to say that “tattoos are cool,” and he still wants to get more.

All Photos are Credited to Sophia Mattimiro.