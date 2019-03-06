Syeda Saberi

Staff Writer

If students find they struggle to close the Netflix app even when they know they’ve got an exam in less than 24 hours it’s best to keep reading because Benedictine students might just be under the Netflix Effect.

The Netflix Effect is a term used to categorize teens and young adults who binge watch on this On Demand digital media source according to First Monday.

Binge watching on Netflix has become such a drastic issue that researchers at The Centre for Research in Young People’s Texts and Cultures at the University of Winnipeg have started monitoring the effect of Netflix releases and views. Within 24 hours of Arrested Development airing on Netflix, 10% of viewers had finished the entire season. This was seen among the audience of Orange Is The New Black and House of Cards as well. The Netflix effect is real, and Benedictine students are not immune to it.

“The only show I watch on Netflix is The Office,” stated Wasey Abdul, a Health Science Junior, “I would usually just say to myself ‘I’ll fall asleep after the next episode,’ but 10 episodes later I realize it’s 1 a.m. and I have a morning class in a few hours.”

Netflix binging isn’t just surrounded by negative connotations, many students find the shows motivational. Informational shows like Lie to Me and Criminal Minds have pulled students toward their career choices as behavioral analysts and Grey’s Anatomy and House has given others a snippet of what their pre-med choice could look like.

“Shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor were pretty addicting and informational and [they] influenced me to go out there and be active,” stated Akansha Bhatt, a pre-medical student at Benedictine.

Students binge, Teachers binge, Michelle Obama binges, everyone does it. But rather than be ashamed of the worldwide binge-watching habits, its wiser to learn to control them.

“During school, I try not to binge, but I’ve been hooked, and I watch [it] during all my breaks. It’s a motivation for me to finish an assignment so I can watch my favorite shows afterward,” continued Bhatt.

Using Netflix as a motivational tool to get work done or self-manage oneself with app usage controls can help students get through the semester, save their GPA, and allow them to keep up with their favorite shows all at the same time.

