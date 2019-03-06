Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference released their first weekly honors for the 2019 season, featuring James Wright as Pitcher of the Week on March 5.

“It’s an awesome feeling,” Wright said.

Wright, the Junior out of Menomonee Falls, WI, threw for seven innings with seven strikeouts, allowing only two hits, two walks and a run in his first start.

“His diligent work ethic is paying off. It’s an absolute joy to watch him pitch on a weekly basis,” said Joel Bonnett, pitching coach for the Eagles.

Wright got the nod in game two of the Eagles’ opening trip at Hendrix College, notching the first win of the season.

“It was a really great way to start off the season and build more confidence from there. Definitely have to give credit to the team for having my back…looking forward to my next start,” Wright added.

Hendrix, now 11-3 on the season, has been receiving votes for a national ranking as they are off to one of their best starts in history.

Wright also joined 90 club this week during a live-hitting session. He’s now one of three Benedictine pitchers that has reached 90+ MPH this year. Accompanied by Ryan Miller and Cole Nourse, these pitchers lead one of the strongest pitching staffs in the nation.

“He had to persevere through some crazy injuries. James is what our pitching staff is about; he respects the game, loves his teammates, and has a quality work ethic,” said Bonnett.

The Eagles lost the surrounding games during their trip to Arkansas, putting them at 1-2 heading into their spring trip to Kissimmee, Florida. Their opening game will be held at Osceola Heritage Park on March 15 against Greenville University.