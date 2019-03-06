Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

The topic of the border wall has been the center of controversy for the past few years since Trump started his campaign for the presidency. One of his promises to his supporters was to build a wall between the United States and Mexico with funds from Mexico. Currently, the border security consists of about 700 miles of chain-linked fences with some mountains and a river that separates the U.S. from Mexico.

These factors have kept people away; however, Trump believes that the fence and natural formations are not adequate to protect the country’s borders. He has made it his sole goal to gather more funding for his wall. His first attempt was during the beginning of January 2019 when he asked Congress for funds to build a border wall.

Congress was open to placing funding into border wall improvements but not a large amount. This led to the government shutdown of 2018-2019 which lasted about 35 days before Trump and Congress came to an agreement. Congress agreed to approve a $1.4 billion budget for border security and maintenance. To Trump’s chagrin, this was still not enough.

Without the necessary finances, President Trump found a different way to fund his border wall — by invoking a national emergency. The act of declaring a national emergency dates back to the National Emergencies Act of 1976 (NEA). Under this Act, the President can reallocate finances from other government activities to fund what the nation requires for emergency aid.

For example, George W. Bush used this Act when he instituted programs of warrantless wiretapping and torture after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The cash reserves under NEA were originally serviced for defense-construction funds; however, President Trump intends on utilizing $3.6 billion provided from this Act to upgrade the border wall. He intends on taking out an additional $2.5 billion from activities for fighting drug-trafficking.

Under the NEA, the President can call upon a national emergency according to his interpretation of a national emergency. A national emergency can be either domestic or international. With the President’s intentions clear, 16 states have filed a lawsuit against Trump’s national emergency declaration which includes Illinois as one plaintiff. The arguments by the 16 states have been focused on the misallocation of finances by Trump.

According to the attorney generals, they believe that Congress had set up the federal budget and allocated funds to various activities to be used “only” for those activities. They feel it is unconstitutional of the President to remove those funds to finance his own personal project.

“If the President is essentially stealing money that’s been allocated to go to the various states for various purposes but no longer will, we’re being harmed, our people are being harmed,” stated Attorney General, Xavier Becerra from California

Under the NEA, once a national emergency is declared, Congress is responsible for meeting to consider when the national emergency is to end. Because of recent emergencies such as the crisis in Venezuela, occupation of Ukraine, and cathrosphe in Syria, Congress has not met to deliberate whether this national emergency should end. This has sparked the 16 states to take their case to the Supreme Court. By the Court, the President’s declaration can be vetoed.

With the President’s determination, consideration should be taken for why President Trump is doing this. In his eyes, he is doing what he thinks is best for the country. However, it is dangerous. If his plan works out, then President Trump made the right call. If his plan does not work, then he wasted valuable resources for a pointless endeavor.

Some people are trying to warn him about the consequences. On February 25, a group of 58 former national security officials met to discuss Trump’s move to declare a national emergency. According to their insights, they issued a statement indicating “there is no factual basis” for the President to proclaim a national emergency to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. What makes Trump’s declaration shocking is that he did not have to declare it but did so anyway, knowing that other government officials will sue him.

As citizens, we would support a leader who will do everything in their power to achieve the goals for the group; however, there is a cost to achieving these expectations. For Trump, he feels that the best thing for the country is the border wall in which he will disregard the law to accomplish it. As people, we should be aware of the example he sets for the country and interpreting the law. A key aspect of a leader is to guide by example.

As President, Trump sets the example we follow and how the world perceives us. By violating laws and statutes for his own agenda, Trump is not setting a prudent example. He was in the legal right to use NEA to further his plans, but the repercussions of his decision will depend on the success of his plans. Again, Trump is not trying to devalue the law; he is exposing a loophole that needs to change.

Laws are in place to maintain order and protect our rights. If a person does not follow the law, then everyone is in danger which is logical. As people, we have to be aware of the law and decide as one to stand against law violators. When something appears to be wrong, every person should not accept it, but stand against it. It’s our duty to hold our leaders accountable for their actions they’re doing for our supposed safety and if we as a nation don’t see it we have the right to protest against it.