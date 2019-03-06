Yasmeen Ahmad

News Writer

Note: There are security cameras in two corners of the interfaith prayer room located in Kindlon 136/ 137. The Candor received a request from some students to investigate the purpose of the cameras and if they are likewise recording in the 4th floor Kindlon Chapel.

The interfaith prayer room was established as a space to be shared by people of different faiths to do their prayers in a designated space. A Muslim majority utilizes the room, and some students were wondering if the cameras were put into the room to “spy” on Muslim students.

The cameras are in fact on, but there is a reasoning behind it. The cameras are recording in the 4th floor Chapel as well, according to Ministry staff Carol Allen.

“We wanted to make sure that because there were people of so many faiths coming in and out, that if there was any sort of conflict that would happen, we would be able to sort anything out,” stated Allen, “It’s definitely not for spying on people.”

Carol also stated that the cameras are accessible to both the Ministry and the Campus Police.

Rumors can now be put to rest regarding the cameras in the interfaith prayer room. However, not all students who utilize the room assumed that the cameras were there for a suspicious reason.

“As a person who regularly prays in the prayer room, I don’t mind that there are cameras there,” commented student Tala Beilani when asked about her thoughts on the cameras.

