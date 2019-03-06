Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

There was a Concert band performance last Wednesday which comprised percussion, wind, brass instruments and lead conductor Dr. Legutki. They performed seven distinct pieces from composers such as Freddie Mercury and Robert Sheldon.

These types of performances should be exposed to the rest of the BenU and Lisle community since these students practice several hours a week for these concerts. The Concert band meets 3 times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays to practice the selected pieces before the concert.

“The people in the community should know about the Music Department because some retired people may want to attend these types of shows,” stated a faculty attendee.

Besides the large selection of music pieces, Dr. Legutki introduced each piece with information about the composer so that individuals can try to understand the music better.

A Freddie Mercury piece was presented during the performance and the song goes by a familiar name of Bohemian Rhapsody. Each artist told a different story through the notes played by each of the performers. The composition by Robert Sheldon included three distinct movements with individual tales of partying, lost love and mischievous activities.

“I really enjoyed the song about the 3 movements, they each told a story that was completely different than the one before it, yet they seemed to flow just beautifully,” said student Trupti Potdukhe.

Another intriguing aspect of the Concert Band’s performance was the group’s ability to laugh at themselves and support each other. One percussionist accidentally broke one of the drum mallets at the end of a song. The ball component flew through the air before it hit the bass clarinet performer. After the incident, the crowd burst into laughter and clapped to show their support.

There are many things to look forward to, some pleasantly not expected, when attending a BenU music performance. The Music Department schedules concerts for Jazz, Wind Ensemble, Concert Band and Choir throughout the school year.