Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Spring Break is just around the corner, and not everyone can afford to go hit the warm coastline beaches. That being said, just because one can’t afford to go to the sandy picturesque beaches doesn’t mean they have to stay cooped up at home.

An article on The Penny Hoarder talks about the possibilities of a road trip only spending $50 in gas, which is impressive. If the weather is nice wherever you end up, it’d be easy to make a camping trip out of the whole thing. It would provide for a change of scenery, and if it’s with a group of friends, everyone can pitch in on gas, food, and any other costs, making it a lot cheaper, and a lot more fun.

Another idea for your inner foodie and friends that doesn’t require leaving the general vicinity of home is challenging friends to try a new restaurant or hotspot. It’s something to do away from home and allows for new experiences. Entertain yourself with becoming a mini food critic, or go see the latest movies. It’s even easy to be a food critic in your own home, find a new recipe to try and make at home.

Living close to or in the city of Chicago presents tons of possibilities. Going to walk around a museum you’ve never explored, or sign up for a trial period class for Zumba or water aerobics can be a fun experience.

Being bored on Spring break is the perfect opportunity to try something you’ve never thought about trying before.