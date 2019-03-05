Dielle Ochotorena

Perspectives Editor

The birthrate in the United States is the lowest it’s been in 30 years , and the decline is spreading across age groups. The fertility rate in the United States has been falling for years, and it has been likened to the idea that women are gaining greater access to education, workplace opportunities, and accessibility to contraceptives. In hindsight, the rationales still hold, and it’s a good thing that there are lower rates of young pregnancies.

The fertility rate subtly impacts the economics and social trends of the millennial generation and the ones to follow. The social concern lies in the number of women who want children but aren’t having them is growing. One key factor is marriage being postponed. With marrying later, women of childbearing ages, 20-40 years old, having children are steadily falling. On average women are marrying around 27 years old and men at 29 years old compared to in 1980 when the average age for women to marry was 22. This delay in marriage also means waiting longer to have children and can reduce the amount you have.

“If you’re not having your first child until you’re 37 or 38, you have less time to have a big family,” said Dr. James Stelling , a double board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Advanced Specialty Care. From a New York Times survey, they found that young adults are delaying or stopped having children because of financial stability and the concern over having enough time for child care.

Young people have record highs of student debt. Many of which are graduating during the recession and are having trouble finding stable jobs to even afford a home let alone be a parent.

The amount of money spent on a child depends on the parents economic status. The lowest income families spend more than a quarter of their income on one child.

“On average, households in the lowest income group spent 27 percent of their before-tax income on a child, those in the middle-income group spent 16 percent, and those in the highest group spent 11 percent. The range among these percentages would be narrower if after-tax income was considered,” stated a USDA report of 2017.

This average includes everything from housing to healthcare. Housing takes up the biggest expense, accounting for about a third of the total cost of raising a child. But with each additional child, there poses less of a financial burden than the last. With multiple children clothes can be shared or handed down or shared bedrooms and free babysitting can help alleviate some stress with raising children. The estimates for raising children mentioned above doesn’t cover a college education and after mortgages, it is one of the most expensive expenses parents will have to face.

According to the College Board , to attend a public four-year-in-state university while living at home averages around $10, 230 and with room and board $21, 370. With a public four-year- out-of-state university tuition fees can average $26, 290 and $37,430 with room and board. For a private university, prices can average as high as $35, 830 and $48, 510 with room and board. The prices of these universities are on a per year price tag in an undergraduate program, with most jobs asking for graduate work these prices can double per year of attendance in a Master’s program.

Whatever the reason for the delaying or forgoing marriage and having children, it’s unlikely any future baby boom can fully offset the decline in birth rates of the last 10 years. Many real problems we haven’t considered could develop such as lower fertility rates and other problems we may not see coming. But for now, let’s keep eating avocado toast and going viral on Twitter.

