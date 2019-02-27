Dielle Ochotorena

Perspectives Editor

It seems redundant to say climate change is a pressing issue we all know directly affects our lives as a global society. We should be saving our planet regardless of political alliances, nationalities, and race because we’re living on it. Last I checked there is only one Earth and one human race. This year’s Teach-In topic is on Climate Change and Sustainability, so what do we need to know about Climate Change before the Teach-In on March 4th?

Almost everyone now accepts the global climate is changing, how much its changing is undeniable science, but what the cause of climate change is highly debated. Global warming changes the climate; the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation increases the concentration of greenhouse gases leading to average global temperatures to rise. That is global warming.

Climate change is a long-term change in global temperatures and weather patterns. The debate lies in what is the cause of climate change and are humans the cause or are these changes just coincidental?

Majority of scientists are in agreement humans are the cause of climate change. One finding showing 97% of the world’s scientists agreeing human-caused global warming is happening. Increasing temperatures of the earth is a direct result of 95% of human activity in the last 50 years.

“The Teach-In gives people the opportunity to learn how to be a sustainable and responsible member of the global environment in any capacity they can. The Teach-In is an incredibly valuable resource that the faculty and staff offer to anyone open to learning how to be a better member of society,” said student Reid Vizintos

Our capacity as humans for change is unlimited, but the damages that climate change has done to some extent are irreversible, but there is hope. Recently in the news, students from all over Europe are missing school to protest for more climate change regulations from their governments and political leaders. Climate change can be limited and stopped but only if we take rapid and extreme measures to counterbalance the damage done.

Next week’s Teach-In gives students, faculty, and members of the public a chance to learn more about climate change, environmentalism, and sustainability methods that can assist us making a positive change in our lives for the betterment of our Earth.