Mike Santarelli
Sports Editor
The Benedictine Men’s Track & Field team won their fourth straight conference tournament at Carthage College on Saturday.
Junior, Calvin Jordan won both the 55- and 200-meter dashes, claiming the final NACC Athlete of the Week award for Track & Field. Jordan’s time in the 55 (6.38) broke both NACC and Benedictine all-time records.
Marcos Garcia, DeVonte Wilson, Calvin Jordan, and DJ Anderson all have times that currently qualify them for a trip to the NCAA Indoor National Tournament which will be held in Boston on March 8-9.
Men’s Individual Champions:
55m dash – Calvin Jordan, Benedictine, 6.38 – All-time NACC best
200 – Calvin Jordan, Benedictine, 22.34
400 – DJ Anderson, Benedictine, 49.49 – Meet Record
Mile – Marcos Garcia, Benedictine, 4:21.67
3,000 – Marcos Garcia, Benedictine, 8:37.70 – Meet Record
1,600 relay – Benedictine (James Ellis, Ron Smith, Will Schoonover, DJ Anderson), 3:28.05
Long Jump – DeVonte Wilson, Benedictine, 6.64m (21-9 1/2)
Triple Jump – DJ Anderson, Benedictine, 13.73m (45-0 1/2)
Women’s Individual Champions:
Mile – Emma Roberts, Benedictine, 5:27.55
DMR – Benedictine (Charlotte Youell, Samia Douedari, Stephanie Phillips, Emma Roberts), 12:57.47
Both Benedictine Indoor Track teams will compete at Carthage College (3/1) and UW-Stevens Point (3/2) this upcoming weekend for their final two chances to post a qualifying mark for Nationals.