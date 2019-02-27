Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Men’s Track & Field team won their fourth straight conference tournament at Carthage College on Saturday.

Junior, Calvin Jordan won both the 55- and 200-meter dashes, claiming the final NACC Athlete of the Week award for Track & Field. Jordan’s time in the 55 (6.38) broke both NACC and Benedictine all-time records.

Marcos Garcia, DeVonte Wilson, Calvin Jordan, and DJ Anderson all have times that currently qualify them for a trip to the NCAA Indoor National Tournament which will be held in Boston on March 8-9.

Men’s Individual Champions:

55m dash – Calvin Jordan, Benedictine, 6.38 – All-time NACC best

200 – Calvin Jordan, Benedictine, 22.34

400 – DJ Anderson, Benedictine, 49.49 – Meet Record

Mile – Marcos Garcia, Benedictine, 4:21.67

3,000 – Marcos Garcia, Benedictine, 8:37.70 – Meet Record

1,600 relay – Benedictine (James Ellis, Ron Smith, Will Schoonover, DJ Anderson), 3:28.05

Long Jump – DeVonte Wilson, Benedictine, 6.64m (21-9 1/2)

Triple Jump – DJ Anderson, Benedictine, 13.73m (45-0 1/2)

Women’s Individual Champions:

Mile – Emma Roberts, Benedictine, 5:27.55

DMR – Benedictine (Charlotte Youell, Samia Douedari, Stephanie Phillips, Emma Roberts), 12:57.47

Both Benedictine Indoor Track teams will compete at Carthage College (3/1) and UW-Stevens Point (3/2) this upcoming weekend for their final two chances to post a qualifying mark for Nationals.