Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

As social media progresses and more people become more and more attached to their online presence, new forms of protest have surfaced. These protests, or movements, have appeared in the form of hashtags, such as the #metoo movement that went viral last year. People who want to support a movement simply have to use a particular hashtag to show their support. The question becomes, do these movements amount to anything? Major movements that appear in this form seem to last a certain period, a few months as a general time frame, and then they seem to disappear.

Just because they seem to have died down in their general usage from the public doesn’t necessarily mean they haven’t done anything or won’t continue to do something. Social media is well known to be a tool to get news out farther and faster, and hashtags add to the speed. Hashtags were created to make it easier for social media users, specifically Twitter, to be able to sort through and find subjects and groups they wanted faster. One simply has to search for a certain hashtag to find everyone talking about that subject.

Using social media to speak out not only allows for the speaker to reach more people, but gives people an opportunity to not feel completely put on the spot by coming forward in person. Especially when it comes to difficult issues such as the #metoo movement, as the movement and many others showed, it isn’t easy to come forward about sexual assault.

Major movements and protests have been put into place to change government legislation and create social change. There are people who believe that simply using the hashtag method isn’t effective, but it can be argued that awareness of an issue is a major step forward. Social media has been shown to have the power to decide what is newsworthy now that it’s easier than ever to share information. Compared to the past when people had to wait on newspapers and the evening news, instead people involved in the events have the power to share their stories themselves no matter the time.

While it may seem that social media movements don’t go anywhere, they bring people together and show a different kind of solidarity between those people.

