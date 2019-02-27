Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Student Senate Outreach held a Town Hall meeting this month on food service concerns. Students had the opportunity to speak about possible improvements for A’viands. The Director of Food Services, Bill Reich, was in attendance to respond to students.

“Student enrollment has decreased, so a long- term vision is to improve facilities (Krasa renovations),” said Reich. As the ability to recruit and retain students over a longer period of time increases, then more options for students open up again.”

One of those options may include longer operation hours, since there are limited hours in Krasa Dining Hall, and Coal Ben is closed on Saturdays.

“Volume on weekends is such that it doesn’t justify having longer operations like that, as well as being staffed up because the traffic is just not there,” said Reich.

One student during the meeting made a comment on 2018’s Christmas dinner stating: “I was served raw chicken and that seems to happen frequently enough, or like my chicken will be grey,” said Marketing major Oscar Grabowsk.

“I know it did happen, someone screwed up and that person no longer works with us,” responded Reich. He continued to say he would look into the color and taste of the chicken.

A’viands pre-makes pre-cooked chicken and holds it in a safe manner for a rush, but the catering company can make chicken fresh if a student asks, according to Reich in response to a student’s request for fresh chicken.

Many students raised concerns about an issue with higher prices compared to Sodexo.

“The prices that Sodexo had here were just not real-world prices, it comes back to the finances again,” responded Reich.

Another student asked if Chick- fil- A would return to Kindlon Café. Although it will not likely return, a similar program will be available after the Kindlon Café remodels, according to Reich.

Several other issues/possible improvements were raised, and Reich responded to every single one; he told students he would even look into some comments furthermore.