Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

The people who make up Benedictine University’s community come from different backgrounds and lifestyles. Getting a tattoo, or multiple can reflect those backgrounds and life experiences.

Alexander Worrell is a freshman at BenU. He is from Chicago, and he came to BenU to study for a business management degree. Worrell is a part of the BenU football team, playing on the offensive line. When he isn’t focusing on his studies, or hanging out with his friends, he likes to spend time reading.

“I like to read. I bet that’s something you weren’t expecting from me,” said Worrell.

Worrell showed off the tattoo he got on his arm only a couple of months ago. The tattoo depicts a picture of characters from Disney’s The Lion King.

“I saw it in the 7th grade, it was the first thing to really stick with me. Everyone has two sides to them, one they show to people, and one they don’t,” Worrell said. The tattoo is half of Simba’s face, and half of Scar’s face put together as one, symbolizing the two sides.