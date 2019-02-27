Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Hollywood actor Jessie Smollett, who is black and gay, reported to police last week that two men attacked him while shouting racist/ homophobic statements at him. The President of BenU’s GLOW (Gay, Lesbian, or whoever you are), released a statement yesterday in response to Smollett’s claims.

After reporting the hate crime, Smollett was arrested on Thursday for allegedly filing a false police report. A copy of a $3,500 check, written by Smollett to one of his attackers, was obtained following the report. This led investigators to believe Smollett staged the hate crime against himself, according to World News Tonight.

“The suffering of LGBT+ people has been historically downplayed, which has contributed to our nation’s habits of lack of reporting when necessary,” said GLOW President Rex Finan in an email to the GLOW community. “The actions of Smollett have substantiated those negative aspects in some ways.”

If Smollett’s claims are proven to be false, this may create a step back for the LGBT+ community, since many people may be hesitant to report a hate crime out of fear of being called a liar.

“Though many of us feel betrayed now, being suspicious of those victims in our own community who are brave enough to come forward is counterproductive for us all,” continued Finan.