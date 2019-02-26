Sara Nasif

Staff Writer

A tragic incident took place in Aurora, Illinois at a manufacturing plant about 17 miles away from Benedictine University on Friday, February 15th. Unfortunately, it was not an uncommon occurrence in today’s society.

According to the authorities, the shooter was identified as Gary Martin who was fired from the plant. Martin’s first instinct was to retrieve his gun and shoot the managers and other employees present at the meeting. The people he shot were employees Clayton Parks, Russell Beyer, Vicente Juarez, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Wehner, a student at Northern Illinois University.

The police arrived at the scene after receiving the 911 call there was an exchange of gunfire leaving 5 police officers injured and the shooter dead. The news of this mass shooting made an impact on Benedictine students when early details of the shooting were reported. It was discussed by professors and students, with several students expressing concern for their safety due to this tragedy being a couple miles away. It’s tragic to hear about mass shootings in other cities and states but it’s sobering to hear about a shooting occurring so close to a place you should feel safe.

Mass shootings have been on a rise in the United States for the past 10 years and are only continuing to rise in frequency and destruction. They instill fear into people’s lives and change their perspective on the world today. Several studies show how mass shootings are impacting people’s mental health especially children and teenagers since school mass shootings are unfortunately common in the United States.

The real question that needs to be addressed is for how long we, as a society, are going to suffer and live in terror when the clear answer is to have stricter gun regulation?

“President Obama has indicated a move towards strengthening federal gun control measures, but the reality is that the majority of gun legislation in the US is enacted at the state level,” stated the Guardian.

There is no doubt there are gun regulations by the government and background checks on people who purchase guns, however, mass shootings are still taking place and putting people’s life at risk. It is time for us to act upon how much damage guns are doing to society. It is believed there could be advantages of having guns and they could be used to defend one’s self. However, gun violence is increasing today and while guns are used for good purposes they are also used to commit vicious crimes, so what can we do to alleviate this problem.

How can we put an end to gun violence and mass shootings in particular? Guns are instruments and it is people that are pulling the triggers meaning guns are not the only problem but the certain type of people that own a gun are. These type of people are the people that should not be owning a gun in the first place and they put people’s lives at risk causing them to live in fear.

Banning guns is not the only way to do this, investing in security systems in public areas would be a way to prevent mass shootings. In addition to passing laws that can actually reduce gun violence. This would include confiscating guns laws for those who are believed to be a threat for themselves or others. Or instituting a buyback program of guns, meaning if the gun is no longer wanted, the government can buy them back. What this does is prevent unwanted guns from going to dangerous people. These are a couple of ways to put an end to or reduce gun violence. It is time for us to put an end to the violence and not have to live in fear of being shot.