Claire Boyle

Staff Writer

On February 1, 2019, the Trump administration announced the United States’ (U.S). withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia which has maintained peace since the Cold War. Trump’s withdrawal of the INF Treaty is risky because the agreement’s main goal was to foster security between Russia and the U.S. by nuclear nonproliferation since it eliminated over 2,600 missiles and ended a years-long standoff with Europe. The withdrawal opens the door to the deployment of American intermediate-range missiles in Europe and Asia, potentially increasing tensions with Russia and raising fears of a new nuclear arms race. Trump’s argument for withdrawing is because he thinks Russia is violating the agreement since they supposedly still have an active missile program and it puts the U.S. at a military disadvantage with China who is allied to Russia.

The central issue with the U.S. abandoning the treaty is that it allows for a quid pro quo response of should we put missiles within close enough range to Russia. Russia and China can then retaliate with missiles directed at the U.S., and we could potentially return to the days of Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD) which theorizes that the prospect of annihilation from both sides would prevent either side from “going nuclear” in the event of a conflict.

Market Watch reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Trump’s withdrawal saying he will, “retaliate by fielding new weapons if the U.S. puts missiles in Europe that are just as close.” We could go back to nuclear arms race fears like of the Cuban Missile Crisis when Russia antagonized the U.S. by putting missiles 90 miles offshore from Florida in Cuba, and President Kennedy solved the diplomatic crisis by using a blockade of the Cuban ports.

“The potential collapse of the pact highlights the cost of poor relations between Washington and Moscow, which even during the Cold War managed to hammer out mutually agreeable arms control pacts,” reported The Washington Post

Trump’s withdrawal follows a recent and concerning pattern of the U.S. pulling out of treaties and cutting ties with our longstanding allies in favor of a nationalistic view of diplomacy. Trump withdrew out of the Paris Agreement, Iran Nuclear Deal and has threatened to pull out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). The question now stands, with Trump leaving key treaties and international governing bodies, can the U.S. salvage these agreements after his administration ends? Or is diplomacy dead in terms of the U.S.’s relations with the world? Our diplomatic strength and power globally have significantly diminished because of the President’s desire to form relationships with authoritarian regimes, instead of our traditional democratically aligned allies.

Diplomacy is becoming a dying art because the U.S. no longer tries to find common ground with its allies. Instead, we sow disagreement and lies in an attempt to destabilize the credibility of intergovernmental organizations like the United Nations (UN), WTO, NATO, and the global economy. International diplomacy does not exist because the president uses his ‘America First Agenda’ to make us an isolationist state, which has proven throughout history to actually weaken countries.

When Trump first became president, our diplomatic relations with Russia improved, but despite his and Putin’s desire for friendlier terms, the exiting of the deal has proved costly. The U.S.-Russian diplomatic relationship throughout history has been known to be delicate and was severely strained by Trump’s brash behavior and it threatens the safety of countless innocent lives worldwide. Both countries would burn the bridge that had been so carefully built for decades if they knew the safety of their countries was in jeopardy. The knowledge that one state has advanced weapons over the other could end our relationship. This withdrawal could be the catalyst for our relations to weaken especially since one country will see that the other has more power and it will cause tensions.

The effectiveness of diplomacy under Trump is at risk because he thinks we can just command the world what to do, and that is just not how it works. He does not understand the concepts of state sovereignty, peace, and the maintenance of international security. Which was the reason for instituting the INF Treaty in the first place. Tensions are not at the levels like they were in the Cold War days, but they have the potential to become like that if Trump continues his irrational behavior towards the use of diplomatic tactics. Only time will tell what becomes of the Trump-Putin-U.S.-Russian relationship, but America’s withdrawal could definitely prove to be the tipping point between the makings of a safe and unstable world.