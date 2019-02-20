Syeda Saberi

News Writer

Theta Phi Alpha held the spotlight as the first sorority at Benedictine this past year, but the first fraternity is not far behind. Tau Kappa Epsilon is in the works of getting their name on our roster as the first fraternity at BenU.

TKE’s opening weekend was held during Eagle Stop where they recruited 15 men as of February 7th, according to Nick Kimble, Director of Expansion for Tau Kappa Epsilon. Three of these 15 men received scholarships to attend a regional event. The fraternity plans to recruit 30 to 40 more men by the end of the semester.

Dues include an initial joining fee of $75 which gets members a pin and a TKE guide (a tutorial on Greek life), a $225 initiation fee is for the gold membership for formal occasions and a certificate. The colony gets to determine their own local dues for the following semesters. The fraternity is welcoming to all and will help out any candidate facing difficulties affording the dues.

TKE does not require the fees immediately. The money is not due upon the first day of joining but it is due by the end of the semester.

“I appreciate the fact that TKE is the oldest fraternity that’s never excluded any race or creed in its laws,” stated student Jimmy Brown, a joined fraternity member. “I feel like I am at the start of something big, something special and personal.”

The requirements to join are fairly simple with a 2.5 minimum GPA, an avid desire to better oneself, and the individual leadership and strength to dedicate oneself to a lifetime of brotherhood. There are no major requirements, and TKE accepts men of all backgrounds.

It requires students to dedicate an hour a week towards TKE, with a weekly meeting on Thursdays at 7 pm in Krasa.

“The goal is to better [yourself] and hold each of the members accountable to becoming the best version of yourself,” stated Kimble.

Kimble will be appointing officer positions through interviews. These positions require leadership skills, dedication to TKE, and an aspiration to constantly progress and elevate in life. There is currently an opening for a Social Representative, however, as the older members graduate, more positions will open up.

TKE plans to work with student clubs and Theta Phi Alpha to create a main Benedictine Philanthropy, and violations will be dealt with by TKE. Benedictine’s policies will be adhered to along with TKE’s policies.

“I hope to gain lifelong friends. People who can be the groomsmen at my wedding and the buddies I hang out with when I’m old,” continued Brown. “Brothers who will be there with me through thick and thin.”

Contact Kimble at nkimble@tke.org for information on joining the fraternity.