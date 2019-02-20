Jonathan Hodo

Staff Writer

Manny Machado agrees to a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Machado, a two-time Gold Glove Award winner at third base and four-time all-star made about $16 million between the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Machado this past season was a part of the World Series Run with the Dodgers who lost in five games to the Boston Red Sox. The deal with the Padres includes an opt-out after the fifth season and a limited no-trade clause.

According to MLB Network, General manager AJ. Preller would not comment on the deal but mentioned the mindset of building a playoff contending team.

Machado, 26, finished the season with a .297 batting average, .367 on base percentage and .538 slugging percentage to go with 37 homers and 107 RBI’s. Machado also posted a career-high OPS (.905)

“He’s one of the top third basemen in the game today,” said first basemen Eric Hosmer, who signed an eight-year $144 million deal with the Padres.

The Padres have spent $474 million in free agency in the last two years. San Diego has missed the playoffs for 12 years straight and is ranked 28 out of 30 for runs per game averaging only 3.8.

Other teams that were in the running to sign Machado were the Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees.

Machado will have to be patient as the Padres rebuild and try to get into the pennant race over these new few years. With rising prospects, the payoff could be positive if the rebuild works.