Farayha Zaidi

Staff Writer

“Wake up and makeup” is a motto lots of girls and boys like to live by. Makeup is so diverse that makeup lovers often prefer either neutral looks or bold and dramatic looks or the ever so popular “no make-up” make-up look. One can always choose what look to create to begin their day.

Being a makeup lover also comes with loving cosmetic brands that provide the wearer with a wholesome approach which includes pricing, quality, and quantity. One brand may have the best price point, but low-quality products; another could have the best quality, but with the highest price point which makes it unaffordable for some customers.

The question arises, what really attracts customers to buy products even if they do not give a stunning performance? In a sea of seemingly endless products, one trait that distinguishes a product from the other is the advertisement of famous beauty influencers or any social media influencers such as Jeffree Star, James Charles, Kylie Jenner, and many others on the brand to promote sales.

Recently, Star collaborated with the famous store, Morphe, and put out a few cosmetic applicators such as brushes and sponges which excited the majority of his fan base. The quality felt high-end unlike the regular Morphe brushes and the quantity of brushes relating to the price point of $49 made many fans and other makeup lovers buy it to show support. However, some reviewers were hesitant due to the price and quality.

Not only has Star collaborated with Morphe, but other beauty gurus have sponsored with many cosmetic brands which have made customers buy the products regardless of price.

The debate on whether consumers should think twice before purchasing a collaborated product or continue to splurge regardless of the price, quality, and quantity, continues.

