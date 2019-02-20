Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

Ernie
Photo Credit: Naccsports.com.

Women’s Basketball– Finished their season with a record-breaking 21st victory.

Men’s Track & Field- Finished second at the North Central Cardinal Classic. DeVonte Wilson finished the 60m Dash with the second-best time in the nation.  They will compete at the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Championship in Kenosha on Saturday.

Men’s Lacrosse- Opened their season Tuesday night with a 21-12 victory against Northland College. Nick Perkins scored seven times with an assist.  Scott Ransom had seven points off of six assists.  They will travel to Alma College Saturday.

Men’s Baseball- Opens their season this weekend in Conway, AR.  They will square off twice against both Washington University in St. Louis and Hendrix College.

Published by The Candor

Student media at Benedictine University.