Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

Women’s Basketball– Finished their season with a record-breaking 21st victory.

Men’s Track & Field- Finished second at the North Central Cardinal Classic. DeVonte Wilson finished the 60m Dash with the second-best time in the nation. They will compete at the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Championship in Kenosha on Saturday.

Men’s Lacrosse- Opened their season Tuesday night with a 21-12 victory against Northland College. Nick Perkins scored seven times with an assist. Scott Ransom had seven points off of six assists. They will travel to Alma College Saturday.

Men’s Baseball- Opens their season this weekend in Conway, AR. They will square off twice against both Washington University in St. Louis and Hendrix College.