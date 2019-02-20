Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Ping Pong is just one of the many options located in the BenUnion Underground.

To those living on campus or the people who have large gaps between their classes, it can feel like there isn’t much to do on campus. Plus, with Krasa’s dining center under construction, there is also the feeling of a lack of seating, especially since commuters are no longer allowed in without swiping for a meal.

An easy solution to stave off the boredom is going to the BenUnion Underground, in the basement of Krasa. They are open Monday through Saturday. They have various activities to do including board games, pool, ping pong, and a Wii. There are also arcade type games such as Mario Kart and Pac Man. The BenUnion also offers to rent out different movies, including a player to watch the movie.

BenUnion goes under-appreciated for what it is. The busiest time being afternoons during the week, due to the commuters taking advantage of the space and activities to pass the time. Friday and Saturday evenings, it gets fairly empty as the commuters go home, and even those who live on campus go home for the weekend.

The space is more than just a place to sign up to go to off-campus events, but a place to spend time with friends and take a break. The space also offers a hospitality room, perfect for group studying or providing a larger table to set up a board game.

In the spring, if weather permits, they have bikes to rent, basketballs, volleyballs, corn hole, and spike ball.

BenUnion Underground is one of campus’s not-so-secret secrets that students and staff can enjoy, but often don’t do.

The BenUnion Underground hours are:

Monday-Wednesday: Noon-10pm

Thursday-Friday: Noon-11pm

Saturday: 7pm-10pm

Sunday: Closed