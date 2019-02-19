Zaakirah Mujid

The newspaper team that attended the ICPA contest this past weekend.
Left to right:  Mike Santerelli (Sports Editor), Jennifer Flores (Editor- in- Chief), Chris Birks (Advisor), Zaakirah Mujid (News Editor), Sophia Mattimiro (Scene Editor)

The Candor competed at the annual Illinois College Press Association’s contest this past weekend. Colleges/ Universities from across the state submitted articles that were published from February 2018 to January 2019. We were categorized with other non- daily publications who have under 4,000 students.

Second place

Winner: Mike Santerelli (Sports Editor)

Category: Sports News Story

Winning article:Benedictine Terminates Division II Transition”.

Judge’s notes: “Well-handled reporting on a very intriguing topic.”

 

Third place

Winners: Zaakirah Mujid (Investigation Editor) and Logan Hanson (former Editor- in -Chief)

Category: News Story

Winning article:Undergrad Enrollment Down Nearly 20% Over 4 Years, Adds to Budget Struggle

Judge’s notes: “Stories on finances and enrollments are tough ones for students to handle. This one is done well. Congratulations to the paper for tackling this topic.”

 

Fourth Place

Winner: Omair Ali (former Perspectives Editor)

Category: Column – Excluding Sports

Winning article: Addressing the Growing Concerns About Emotional Support Animal Use

Judge’s notes: “Yes, the title Emotional Support Animal is being abused. I wish it were different because these animals are really needed in some cases.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

