Zaakirah Mujid
News Editor
The Candor competed at the annual Illinois College Press Association’s contest this past weekend. Colleges/ Universities from across the state submitted articles that were published from February 2018 to January 2019. We were categorized with other non- daily publications who have under 4,000 students.
Second place
Winner: Mike Santerelli (Sports Editor)
Category: Sports News Story
Winning article: “Benedictine Terminates Division II Transition”.
Judge’s notes: “Well-handled reporting on a very intriguing topic.”
Third place
Winners: Zaakirah Mujid (Investigation Editor) and Logan Hanson (former Editor- in -Chief)
Category: News Story
Winning article: “Undergrad Enrollment Down Nearly 20% Over 4 Years, Adds to Budget Struggle”
Judge’s notes: “Stories on finances and enrollments are tough ones for students to handle. This one is done well. Congratulations to the paper for tackling this topic.”
Fourth Place
Winner: Omair Ali (former Perspectives Editor)
Category: Column – Excluding Sports
Winning article: Addressing the Growing Concerns About Emotional Support Animal Use
Judge’s notes: “Yes, the title Emotional Support Animal is being abused. I wish it were different because these animals are really needed in some cases.”