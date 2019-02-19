Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

From a young age, many individuals are conditioned to go to school and obtain a higher education to ensure a successful career in their respective fields, but it can also inspire individuals to react towards inaction and injustices by people we elect in positions of power. One of the most influential subjects taught in University is history. It recounts our society’s successes and failures and it has the power to influence the reality we live in.

We learn how people use their rights to free speech and protest to change our world for the better. Today we wonder if we can use what we’ve learned about history to impact today’s pressing issues. And we do, it lies in our ability to speak up, to action, and to protest about issues that will directly affect our futures.

The world has its eyes on Europe as thousands of students from various European countries peacefully protest against their governments about climate change. Their purpose: pressuring their governments to introduce more climate change policies into the legislation but their political leaders refuse to listen. Therefore, students, through the use of social media platforms, like Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger , scheduled walk-outs from their Universities and schools to meet up and protest peacefully for more action towards climate change.

“We come here with the right intentions, to protest in peace and to raise awareness climate change because we want to be on the right side of history. It is time for the government to act,” stated, Elisa Kamb, one of the student protestors.

To that degree, history has its eyes on the decisions we make each day. These students should not be faulted for protesting about climate change. These young, scrappy, and hungry adults know the lack of government policies in response to climate change and they want to do something instead of discussing. They are past patiently waiting for people in charge to decide their future and they are not throwing away their shot at making a change. This goes back to the importance of action instead of discussing. The old generation debated what they could do, but they did not enact on their ideas. With the younger generation, they may have inherited this problem of climate change but they are willing to tackle it head on to prevent even more damage from occurring. By putting to use their knowledge about history and how action promotes change in society into practice, they are doing more good for the world than those who are currently controlling it.

So what does Benedictine University do in terms of environmental responsibility and actions to combat climate change? Rooted in writing, Benedictine University has 10 distinct hallmarks by which it continues to enforce. One of these hallmarks is stewardship, it is defined as the fundamental reverence toward the creation that God has made. We are not supposed to use up what has been given to us. We must master the balance of the usage of material things for the good of all, both present and future. This especially rings true when we have to save our environment for us and for future generations. Climate change will affect us all and we cannot stand aside as several thousand students in Europe are taking a shot at changing the world for the better. We too must rise up and take a shot at making a change.

“Knowledge is of no value unless you put it into practice” – Anton Cheknov