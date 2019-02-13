Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Benedictine is encouraging students of every major to attend Career Fair 2019. The annual event will take place at Moraine Valley Community College this Friday, February 15th from 10am- 3pm.

BenU is a member of the College Career Consortium of IL, and only students/alumni of member schools are allowed into Career Fest. There are 18 member institutions, according to CCCIllinois.org

With a potentially large group in attendance, it is important to find ways to separate yourself from other candidates.

“I would recommend going to the company’s HR website, since employers will ask what you know about their company,” said Eric Nemchock, Graduate Assistant at the ACE Center. “That way our students will be prepared and have answers that will give them a leg up on the competition.”

There are internships, full-time, and part-time positions available across 90 plus employers who will be present.

“A lot are looking for sophomores and juniors, [so you do not need to be a senior to attend],” said Maggie Bossingham, ACE Peer Educator.

Bring resume copies, practice elevator speech, a firm handshake, and some talking points about yourself. Dress to impress and leave a purse at home since there will be nowhere to place it, continued Bossingham.

Visit the ACE center in Goodwin 214 to see a list of employers, have resumes checked, and/or to practice speaking before an employer.