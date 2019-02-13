Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Singles Day is a day widely recognized in China for celebrating being single, and the opposite of Valentine’s Day. Singles Day is on November eleventh, or 11/11, and ironically will take place on a Monday this year. However, Singles Day is a long way off, and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. Here are a few ideas on surviving the upcoming holiday if you aren’t in a relationship.

Valentine’s Day has become a day about love, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a romantic love. Show yourself the appreciation you deserve. There’s nothing stopping you from buying yourself chocolates or treating yourself to other Valentine’s deals.

Take a friend out and pretend to be a couple for the night to take advantage of couple deals.You can focus on yourself and buil a fortress in your room, turn off your phone to avoid having to look at all the couple posts, and binge watch your favorite series on Netflix, or have a movie marathon featuring your favorite celebrity. Then after Valentine’s Day, take advantage of all the cheap candy that will undoubtedly go on sale.

You may not be in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t people in your life that you can appreciate. Take the opportunity of the holiday to tell the people around you that you appreciate them, whether it’s your parents, siblings, or best friend. Everyone deserves to know they are appreciated by those around them. Valentine’s Day is about loving yourself, and the people who are there for you no matter what. That covers more than a significant other.