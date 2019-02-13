Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

mvball.jpg
Photo Credit: Benedictine University

The fourth AVCA Division III Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday with The Eagles making their way into the top five.  Benedictine was spotted at #9 in last week’s ranking.  On Friday, the Eagles beat #2 Carthage College in four sets.

Benedictine has wasted no time this season.  Their 7-1 record is enforced by a very strong strength of schedule.  Their win against Carthage puts them at 3-1 against Nationally ranked opponents.

“It’s been really fun to watch,” said senior baseball player, Jonathan Hodo, “they compete at a high level and put on a show every time they’re out there.  Friday’s game against North Central will be no different.”

The Eagles will finally square off against #9 North Central after the harsh winter postponed the contest twice.  The local rivalry will be a huge test to the Eagles’ recent boost in the national rankings.

Benedictine has done everything in their power to face the nation’s best and prove that they’ll deserve an at-large bid to the regionals when playoff season comes around.  With their recent body of work, along with a strong remaining schedule against #9 North Central, #3 Dominican University and the rest of the NACC: Benedictine should be a shoo-in for the playoffs if they continue their terror.

Published by The Candor

Student media at Benedictine University.