Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

The fourth AVCA Division III Coaches Poll was released on Tuesday with The Eagles making their way into the top five. Benedictine was spotted at #9 in last week’s ranking. On Friday, the Eagles beat #2 Carthage College in four sets.

Benedictine has wasted no time this season. Their 7-1 record is enforced by a very strong strength of schedule. Their win against Carthage puts them at 3-1 against Nationally ranked opponents.

“It’s been really fun to watch,” said senior baseball player, Jonathan Hodo, “they compete at a high level and put on a show every time they’re out there. Friday’s game against North Central will be no different.”

The Eagles will finally square off against #9 North Central after the harsh winter postponed the contest twice. The local rivalry will be a huge test to the Eagles’ recent boost in the national rankings.

Benedictine has done everything in their power to face the nation’s best and prove that they’ll deserve an at-large bid to the regionals when playoff season comes around. With their recent body of work, along with a strong remaining schedule against #9 North Central, #3 Dominican University and the rest of the NACC: Benedictine should be a shoo-in for the playoffs if they continue their terror.