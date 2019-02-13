Dielle Ochotorena

Perspective Editor

Andrew Tran

Staff Writer

Psychologists, sociologists, and journals have spent decades studying and critiquing parents and their parenting styles’ effect on their children. They insist that hyper-parenting doesn’t work and only creates a generation of kids who don’t know how to function independently away from their parents. But a new paper by Patrick Ishizuka, a post-doctorate fellow at Cornell University, flips the script on this idea, helicopter parenting has now become the parents’ model for child rearing. Ishizuka surveyed over 3,600 American parents of elementary school kids nationwide about their parenting styles and found that regardless of education, socioeconomic standards, or race, this intensive parenting approach appeals to parents whether the parent has the resources to do so.

“This points to exceptionally high standards for how parents should raise their kids. It suggests that parents are experiencing significant pressure to spend great amounts of both time and money on children,” Ishizuka said in a news release . “It’s remarkable just how widespread support is for intensive parenting, in terms of social class and gender.”

However, just because parents are operating on an authoritarian model, someone who issues directives to their children with an expectation to obey and not question authority, doesn’t necessarily mean their children are more successful. This means that parents are spending more time and effort in caring for their children. Isn’t that better than not being present at all?

While it’s not wrong for parents to give extra attention to their children, we should consider their development.

“Children who cannot regulate their emotions and behavior effectively are more likely to act out in the classroom, to have a harder time making friends and to struggle in school,” stated Nicole B. Perry, Ph.D., from the University of Minnesota, in an article by the American Psychological Association .

This is very vital for youths to progress emotionally. Kids undergo many distinct transformations and their worldviews will shape how they will interact in their environment. Children will eventually encounter situations in which they have to sort out their emotions and resolve the challenge on their own. By teaching children resilience in overwhelming situations throughout their childhood, it allows them to develop in a way that can positively impact them in adulthood. While helicopter parents can assist with their child’s focus in school or activity, they are preventing them from handling difficult situations on their own. In theory, helicopter parenting impacts a child’s capacity to endure tense situations by allowing them to channel their emotions healthily.