Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Social justice issues may appear to be on the rise. Jokes on the internet circulate about how hard it is to discuss topics in fear of offending people. However, the misconception of a rise in issues is just a rise in awareness. One of the big issues talked about today, and has even been an issue on Benedictine’s own campus, is the issue of race.

One national discussion is around blackface. Someone doing a blackface is when someone uses makeup to paint their face black and emphasize stereotyped features. This is also usually accompanied by acting in offensive ways. This has been typically seen in theatrics of the nineteenth century. Or, as recent news has reported, as costumes. The governor of Virginia is now under fire for wearing blackface in college.

Now, with the age of the internet with apps like Instagram and Snapchat, there are more ways for people to put themselves out there, and more ways to be under the watch of the public eye. This has created a new “blackface.” Instead of covering one’s face in shoe polish, women are now being accused of posing as black on social media for likes. The action has been coined as “blackfishing.” Vice defined blackfishing as “white women who appear to be adopting the black culture and physical features to seemingly appear black, mixed race, or at least racially ambiguous.” Many women who have been speaking out on the issue have described it as cultural appropriation, claiming that “black features sell but not on black people,” (Vice).

One article on the subject discussed the difference between pretending to be black and a black person wearing a weave. “To merely suggest a Black woman wearing a weave to look white is the same as a white woman excessively tanning and adopting Black hairstyles to appear Black showcases a clear misunderstanding of cultural appropriation and the history of beauty culture in America,” (hellobeautiful.com).

The Instagram models accused of blackfishing all denied the act, claiming their features are completely natural, and the worst they can be accused of would be getting spray tans.

So the question becomes, what needs to be done to put an end to blackfishing?

