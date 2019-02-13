Zaakirah Mujid

News Editor

Benedictine will have a Valentine’s Day activity-hunt and several themed treats available tomorrow for students.

There will be a “fond-of-you” sweet treats table during the common hour; free chocolate treats will be available in Kindlin lobby. This event is sponsored by Commuter Services.

A “heart hunt” activity will take place starting at 10am. Hearts will be scattered around campus and students who find a heart will receive a $5.00 Starbucks gift card. There is a limit of one redemption per student. The activity is sponsored by the SEE Center.

“A lot of people live on campus and it’s hard to leave to do something with your date,” said Finance major Ashiq Rahman. “And it’s great for single people because they get free food.”

There will be some free Valentine’s Day themed cupcakes available in BenUnion Underground. A’viands will supply the cupcakes which will be available as supplies last, according to Katie Buell, Student Activities Coordinator.

Many students on campus are excited to win/eat free treats while spending the day with a significant other and/or friends.