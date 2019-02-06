Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

The Benedictine Eagles Track & Field Teams competed at the Olivet Nazarene Open on Saturday where the women’s 4 x 800-meter relay broke a school record that was set in 1998.

“Getting to be a part of something as big as a school record was truly an honor for the four of us,” said decorated junior, Emma Roberts, “I think we will all build off that momentum moving forward.”

Roberts, accompanied by juniors Charlotte Youell, Amy Haderspeck and sophomore Stephanie Phillips finished with a time of 10:19.32, breaking the previous record by over a minute.

Roberts has been no stranger to the school record books as the relay marks her eighth record. However, it’s her fourth indoor event at the top of school history. She holds records in the 3000m, the one-mile, 800m along with the relay that was broken this past Saturday.

With the 4 x 800 not being an NCAA event, there are few opportunities every season for Benedictine to compete in such an event. The Invitational at NAIA Olivet Nazarene provided an opportunity for Roberts, Youell, Haderspeck and Phillips that they won’t have again this season.

Coach Zavala placed the combination in last Saturday’s relay with the knowledge that they could break the school record, according to Roberts, noting that it would be a great confidence builder for the team.

“I think it is safe to say we all had the upmost confidence in each other to give our best and do something really special last weekend,” Roberts added.

The juniors have been competing in the 4 x 800 together since their freshman year. They will head to the University of Wisconsin Whitewater where they’ll compete in the D3 Elite Classic this Saturday. However, their next opportunity to all run an event together will likely come next season –where they’ll look to break their current record.