Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

When it comes to the Superbowl, the viewers are often split between those who actually care about the game, those who are there just to watch the funny commercials, and those who are waiting to see the halftime show. There are some halftime shows that are better than others, but there are a few that stand out the most on either end of the spectrum. With the disappointment that seemed to fill the viewers of the Superbowl this past Sunday, from both the game and Maroon 5’s performance.

The general consensus seems to agree that the top Superbowl halftime shows, in no particular order, are:

Coldplay’s 2016 show featuring Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. This particular performance is also debated to be one of the worst because many didn’t think Coldplay was good enough for the Superbowl, but those who argue that it is one of the best, usually agree that Beyoncé was the one to save it all. Prince in 2007. This performance is noted for Prince’s spectacular performance being held in the rain, which didn’t seem to faze Prince or his fellow performers. Prince is also quoted on asking if it was possible to make it rain harder before the performance.

Michael Jackson’s 1993 performance entranced viewers when he had doubles appearing all over the stadium before he appeared himself.

The worst halftime shows can be a hilarious debate, but here are a few that seem to make it on every list.

The 1992 Minnesota “Winter Magic” performance with Gloria Estefan. Along with Estefan, there were figure skaters, a hockey team, rollerblading, and more, all in a spectacular disaster of a show. The Disney Indiana Jones halftime show from 1995 that was sponsored to promote a new Indiana Jones ride in Disney World, and it was strange from the beginning to end. The Black-Eyed Peas in 2011 didn’t make the cut for the halftime show fans.

