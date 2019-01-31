Track’s DeVonte Wilson Receives NACC Honor

Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

DeVonte Wilson was selected as the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Student-Athlete of the Week after his dominant performance at the Squig Converse Invitational.

The senior out of Junction City, Kansas, medaled in both the long jump (first) and the 60-meter dash (third) while competing against some of the nation’s best.

“Things are really starting to look up,” Wilson commented. His numbers in both events have him ranked in the Nation’s Top 20.

The team will head to Bourbonnais this Saturday where they’ll compete at the Olivet Nazarene University Open.

“This team has potential to be something special,” Wilson added.

How the team fares this weekend will preface much of what’s to come for the team during their indoor season. With the NCAA Indoor National Tournament just over a month away, there isn’t much time left to prepare.

“My goal is to go to Nationals and become a 2x All-American…” Wilson said, “…we [coaches] focus on the little things that will lead to big things happening.”