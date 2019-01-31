Super Bowl LIII Preview

David Carey

Sports Writer

It’s official: the Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the New England Patriots in 53rd annual Super Bowl this Sunday. The Patriots finished the season 11-5 under head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots will be led by Quarterback Tom Brady—who is going for his fifth Super Bowl ring. The Patriots have been notorious for their offensive prowess with dynamic receivers in James White, Julian Edelman and Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski. However, the Patriots boast having one of the better defenses this year as well. While the Patriots have let up a lot of yards per game (359.1), they only let up an average of 20.3 points against per game.

The Los Angeles Rams on the other side, are led by Quarterback Jared Goff. Goff had a very impressive 2018 campaign, throwing for 4,688 yards. The Rams have also been able to add a solid running game to the mix with Running Back Todd Gurley rushing for 17 touchdowns in 2018. The two-dimensional offense along with a solid defense will have to go up against a tough Patriots team with a lot of playoff experience.

On paper, the Rams and Patriots are essentially even on the defensive side. However, the Rams seem to have a very slight edge in offense. The Rams averaged a whopping 421.1 yards/game, while the Patriots came in with a 393.4 yards/game mark. The Rams also averaged nearly 5 points per game more than the Patriots did as well. This is partly attributed to the two-dimensional offense that was mentioned above for the Rams.

Experience is something that cannot be accounted for in the stats, that the Patriots have the clear edge in. Brady has won four Super Bowls and averages 357.2 passing yards in his past 10 postseason games. Brady simply comes to play in the big games. And although Gurley has been a monster for the Rams this season, the Patriots defense has also been able to come up big this postseason, allowing only 60 rushing yards to the Chargers and the Chiefs. Gurley was also splitting time with C.J. Anderson in the backfield as well last week, showing some slowdown in the Rams offense at the wrong time. The Rams will need more than the 297 passing yards and the one touchdown from Goff in this big game.

My prediction is that Brady will get his fifth Super Bowl ring and the Patriots will walk away winners in a 28-17 game. The Patriots simply have experience on their side and they are playing their best ball all year. On the other hand, the Rams seem to be in a juggle with their running back situation and Goff has yet to prove himself in a big game. Brady said it best in an interview with Brandon Spikes; Spikes recalls Brady saying, “We’re here to win rings”. And Brady has done just that and hopes to continue to deliver for New England.