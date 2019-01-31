Snow Day Blues= Fixed

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Snow days are all fun and games; until there’s nothing to do. When the wind chill makes the temperature feel like it’s -40 degrees out, there may not seem like much to do other than staying in bed all day. However, at some point getting out of bed and actually putting down the phone for the first time since waking up might start sounding like a good idea. But then the question arises, what to do now?

Snow days are the perfect time for some pampering. A hot shower or a warm bubble bath to relax and take off some of the school stress is always a good start. Face masks are good additions to a pamper day and are also perfect for pamper days with friends when you don’t want to spend your day off alone. Another way to take your pampering to the next level is putting on a movie and grabbing a favorite hot beverage and some popcorn.

Snow days are good for more than just pampering. They can be a good time to catch up and get organized. As boring as doing homework sounds on a snow day, getting organized can go a long way. So even if getting ahead on homework isn’t going to happen, tidying up bedrooms, doing laundry, and organizing planners will leave a feeling of accomplishment at the end of the day, and won’t take up the whole day either, so doing something fun isn’t out of the question.

If the cold isn’t about to stop you from spending some time outside, * then snow days are a time to let out the inner child. Snow angels, snowmen, and snow forts are all up for grabs. With the recent snowfall, sledding, skiing, and snowboarding add to the list of things to do outside.

Another benefit of going outside in the snow is that there’s not much that is better than going back inside to a hot drink.

*Please dress appropriately and be safe.