Amber Syed

Staff Writer

The government shutdown began on December 22, 2018, and continued for 35 days, continuing into the new year. This all began to get funding for the Mexican border wall.

The government shutdown cost the economy $11 billion, according to a new analysis from the Nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. Of that $11 billion, $3 billion in economic activity is permanently lost.

The shutdown affected people working for the government. Many workers have been deemed “essential” and been called back from furlough over the past few weeks. But some of them have opted not to show up because they are not getting paid and they still have to put food on their plates and pay their bills.

President Trump announced a temporary end to the government shutdown on Friday, January 25th.

Although there is a temporary end to the shutdown, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “Negotiations are still ongoing”.