Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Face masks are a fun way to relax, as well as a good way to take care of your skin, but buying expensive masks can make them tedious, and there are times when going to the store isn’t the best option, like when you’re halfway through your skin care routine and realize you’re all out. Thankfully, there are plenty of quick, home, DIY options.

For a moisturizing face mask, all that’s needed is a banana. Mash the banana and apply it to your face, leaving it on for about 20 minutes before washing it off with cold water. To take this mask to the next level, add yogurt and honey to the banana paste.

If bananas aren’t your thing, another hydrating option is a hydrating avocado face mask. All you need is a half of an avocado, a little plain yogurt, and a little honey. Mash and mix until it forms a paste and apply to your face for about 20 minutes.

Many people have acne, and most are trying to get rid of it, whether it’s all over, or the occasional break out, honey face masks are a good home remedy. This face mask requires honey, nutmeg, and milk. Let this mask sit for 10 to 15 minutes and then wash off with water.

Oatmeal facials are popular when it comes to DIY face masks. Let a half cup of warm water mixed with about a third cup of oatmeal sit for a couple minutes, letting the oatmeal soften. Then add yogurt, honey, and an egg white. Spread a layer of the mixture on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes.

There are many other face masks where the only ingredients required are items out of your refrigerator. They are quick and easy to make, and won’t cost a fortune.

