Upcoming Movie

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

Movies are a great way to destress from school, and an excuse to get out of the house, or dorm. So, whether you’re looking for the next date night movie or outing with friends, there is a variety of movies hitting the big screens in the next couple months.

Action movies can be an escape from the dull routine of everyday life, and on February 1st, Miss Bala will be released. This action-packed film is about a young woman who finds herself fighting against a drug cartel. Cold Pursuit will be coming out on February 8th. Another film dealing with drug dealers, this movie follows a dad out for revenge after his son’s death involving local drug dealers.

Valentine’s Day is far off now, but when these romantic comedies come out, it’ll be just around the corner. What Men Want is about a woman who gets the ability to hear men’s thoughts which gives her an advantage in the workplace and out. Another romantic comedy coming out is Isn’t It Romantic, where Rebel Wilson, playing the main character, gets stuck inside a romantic comedy.

If horror is your cup of tea, The Prodigy will be released on February 8th, following a young boy and his mother who believes him to be affected by the supernatural. Happy Death Day 2U will also be coming out this February 13th.

On February 22nd, the next chapter of How to Train Your Dragon will be hitting theaters. The excitement continues when Toothless finds he’s not the only Night Fury and the peaceful paradise between Vikings and Dragons is threatened again.