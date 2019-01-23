Saints Season Ticket Holders Sue NFL. Could the Game Be Replayed?

Mike Santarelli

Sports Editor

After one of the biggest officiating blunders in sports history, Sunday, many Saints fans are calling for the game to be replayed starting at the blown “no-call” for pass interference late in the fourth quarter.

The play, which the NFL immediately took accountability for, led to a heart-breaking loss in overtime for the Saints.

“I can’t remember anything worse than this in sports history,” Skip Bayless said on Skip and Shannon.

While nobody wants their team’s season to come to such a tragic end, there’s actually a rule that allows Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, to replay the game.

The NFL Rulebook states:

“If appropriate, the reversal of a game’s result or the rescheduling of a game, either from the beginning or from the point at which the extraordinary act occurred.”

-Rule 17, Article 2, Section 3

To make things even more interesting, two season ticket holders are suing the NFL for the blown call. There’s even a petition that has over 600,000 signatures calling for a rematch.

Any time a bad call affects the outcome of a game, backlash is inevitable. Let alone, maybe even the worst call in sports history keeping a team from reaching the Super Bowl. However, human error in sports is also very inevitable; and it’s unlikely that the commissioner rules an officiating error as an extraordinary error.

Nonetheless there has been a lot of discussion that has come from this outcome. Some are saying that in the future there should be extra time allotted to review plays for interference. Others say if a play is questionable a flag should always be thrown having the possibility to pick it up after.

Either way, there are many things to consider like interrupting the flow of the game or the clock.

What do you think? Should there be a rule change? Should the Saints and Drew Brees still have a chance to face Tom Brady in Super Bowl LIII? Tweet @TheCandor with #nocall and tell us what you think!