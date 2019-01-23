Oscars 2019

Sophia Mattimiro

Scene Editor

The 2019 Oscars will be held on February 24th, and the nominees were announced on January 22. This will be the 91st awards ceremony, celebrating films released in 2018.

There is a wide variety of films listed in the nominations, with many reoccurring names. A Star Is Born, Green Book, and BlacKkKlansman are just a few to name.

With a month before the actual ceremony, there is plenty of time for speculation on which nominee will come out on top. Some nominees are more familiar than others, such as Viggo Mortenson, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, and Emma Stone. There are also many categories: actor in a leading role, actress in a leading role, actor and actress in a supporting role, animated feature film, cinematography, costume, and much more.

The Oscars are still without a host after a falling out with Kevin Hart, who was originally supposed to host. Variety stated that “the show producers are moving forward with a broadcast that will focus on starry skits and play up a high-profile year for music in film, thanks to likely nominees Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, and Kendrick Lamar.”

The Oscars will be an event you won’t want to miss.